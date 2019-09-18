Pedersen back in for Midland with strong numbers

MLA Blaine Pedersen is back in for a third term after winning the 2019 provincial election in the Midland riding with 6,700 votes of a total 8,130 votes cast.

“It’s both humbling and an honour to be able to serve the people of the Midland Constituency again,” said Pedersen, in an interview with the Valley Leader Tuesday night after the polls had closed. “This is my fourth election, and to win again, it’s really humbling. I look forward to representing the Midland region again.”

The Midland region continues to shine bright blue with over approximately three-quarters going to the PC party. Pedersen explains there’s no secret to the large numbers and the party will continue to work for the constituents of the riding, and all of Manitoba.

“People believe in us and we’ve shown them that we’re sticking to our plan,” he said. “We want more money on the kitchen table and we want to continue reducing red tape. We’ve got a lot of industry and jobs happening in the Midland constituency and a lot more happening in the future too. Tourism is growing, food processing industry is growing, and this resonates well with Manitobans.”

Pedersen feels Manitobans, in general, are coming out of their shell in terms of realizing the potential in the province. He notes companies and industry beginnings to take a second look at Manitoba as a great place to invest.

“One of the things we’ve all heard, across all parties, is the education tax,” outlined Pedersen. “We put forward proposals that we feel are achievable, like trying to balance the budget in two years and then reducing the education tax levy on all properties over a 10-year phase-out. In Midland, with a largely agricultural region, the education tax on the property is a real big issue and people are happy to hear our proposal to phase it out.”

He adds the PC Party has made some difficult decisions in the past three years and they plan to continue that into the future.

“We will work for all Manitobans and there are a lot of great things happening and we’ll continue to push for them,” he said. “We support the people of Midland with our policies and the people of Midland agree with us. We need to continue to do that work in the years to come. It reinforces that we’re on the right track in terms of representing the people of Manitoba.”

Pedersen was elected to the Legislative Assembly of Manitoba for the former electoral division of Carman in 2007 and again in 2011 and 2016 for the newly composed Midland riding. Pedersen currently holds the title of Minister of Growth, Enterprise and Trade.

“I’ve always made a priority of representing the people of Midland and it’s easy to get caught up when you’re in the legislature, the politics under the dome – or so to speak – but I never forget it is the people of the constituency that I’m representing.”

The final results of the 2019 election in the Midland Riding were the Progressive Conservatives (Blaine Pedersen) with 6,700 votes, The NDP Candidate (Cindy Friesen) received 1,370 votes and Julia Sisler with the Liberals received 860 votes.