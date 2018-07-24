PCH generosity continues in Carman and area

Even though the official fundraising campaign for the construction of a new personal care home in Carman was successfully completed earlier this year, donations continue to come in from local businesses and individuals who want to make sure the project can move forward on the best possible financial footing if and when it gains approval from the provincial government.

Greenland Equipment showed its commitment to the new PCH project in June with a contribution of $25,000.

Greenland Equipment “values the support of the community and continues to support community projects in return.” Moving forward, Greenland sees the new PCH as a great project to support from both a personal and business perspective.

Newman Hand Insurance and Portage Mutual Insurance also recently supported the project with a $10,000 joint donation. Portage Mutual sees itself as a strong supporter of rural Manitoba communities, and as one of Newman Hand’s major supplier of insurance products was “pleased to match Newman Hand’s contribution to support this valuable project.”

The Personal Care Home Project seeks to replace the existing Boyne Lodge with a community-owned, aging-in-place facility including 110 personal care home beds in Carman. The proposal is currently under review by the provincial government. Project leaders hope to gain approval to start construction at some point this fall.