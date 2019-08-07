Patio stones in place at splash pad

Sponsored patio stones have gone into the ground at the Kin Splash Zone.

The stones, which cost $250 each, were purchased by businesses and families in the area and were officially installed on July 24.

Co-chair of the Carman Splash Pad Committee Nicky Spencer said the splash pad has been very busy since it started operating last summer. “So many people have commented on how much they use it and what a great addition to our community,” she said.

Spencer said the splash pad is close to completion now, with some work being needed on the bathroom. She said it is rewarding to see the project nearing completion.

“It was a big project but it is so worth it when we see people enjoying it,” she said. “It is such a great way to spend the summer.

The committee is still selling patio stones, and anyone interested can contact Nicky Spencer at nandjspencer@gmail.com. “It is a great way to advertise your business or to remember your family,” Spencer said.

Spencer said she wanted to thank Bill, John and Denis from the town for putting them in.