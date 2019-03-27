Parents upset after underwear search conducted at Carman Elementary

Parents are upset after an incident occurred at Carman Elementary where vice-principal Pat Hamm went around checking young male students underpants waistbands after a pair was flushed down the toilet and caused a back-up at the school.

Prairie Rose School Division (PRSD) Superintendent/CEO Terry Osiowy claimed the investigative actions applied to this incident did not follow respectful investigative methods, and the division released a statement as follows:

The PRSD will continue to investigate this matter and will respect all student and personnel confidentiality both during and following the investigation. PRSD will continue to review and revise administrative procedures that will provide school leaders with the necessary guidance and direction for completing sensitive investigations.

PRSD has made it clear there will be no further comments from the division.

Even Minister of Education and Training Kelvin Goertzen released a statement after the story went national.

“As this information is concerning, I have asked the school division to investigate the circumstances and report back to me as soon as possible,” said Goertzen.

Parents continue to voice their thoughts through social media and there seems to be a split between, nothing wrong occurred, and the vice-principal should face consequences. Some parents and people close to the staff at the school have said it wasn’t a one-time occurrence and it isn’t a case of ‘soiled underpants’ but rather a malicious attempt at a prank orchestrated by older students.

The Valley Leader reached out to vice-principal Hamm but did not receive a response.

Did the Vice-principal act accordingly, or should there be a follow up through the school division? Email awilgosh@postmedia.com to voice your opinion on the subject.