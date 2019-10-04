Over $25,000 raised through CHOICE harvest

The folks with CHOICE harvest 2019 were able to get in and harvest their 2019 crop recently thanks to some big help from community members.

Ian Lepp was able to coordinate an extremely last-minute notice harvest Monday, September 9, taking advantage of the opportunity of a brief window of good weather. The group owes a thank you to those that were able to help with minimal notice.

The 80-acre field (donated by Helen Rempel) of wheat yielded an approximate 64 bushels gross, minus the shrink took at the elevator and the net yield is 61 bushels approximately. Total bushels harvested 4,900 net. $26,473.57 was raised from the sale of the wheat.

Please keep in mind that the year-end for the Canadian Foodgrains Banks (and CHOICE) is November 30. (However, all donations must be received at the head office in Winnipeg before December 30 in order for them to issue you a tax receipt for 2019.)

Thank you to everyone for your continued support. Additional donations are always welcome. Donations may be done directly at Access Credit Union, through Abe Elias or Carolyn Koster.