Opportunity to discuss immigration resource gaps

The Carman-Dufferin area will be hosting a focus group on immigration next month.

Carman and the RM of Dufferin, in conjunction with the Pembina Valley Local Immigration Partnership, will host the meeting on Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. at the Carman Community Hall.

The meeting is being held to seek input into newcomer integration and retention.

Carman-Dufferin Economic Officer Tyler King is one of the event organizers. He encourages residents to attend and provide feedback, and he’d like to see local organizations get involved too so that PVLIP can get a comprehensive view of what needs to be improved or added to the region.

“Some of the things they’re looking for from the community are what makes our community feel welcoming and inclusive to newcomers, how has immigration impacted our community, what additional services are needed to help make newcomers feel like they belong and are welcomed,” King said. “So what we’re looking for there are the gaps that may exist and how to be able to bridge those gaps.”

The Carman-Dufferin area welcomes a variety of newcomers to the community each year. Residents move from other provinces or towns, emigrate from other countries, travel for migrant worker employment, and are sponsored refugees.

Many of those people can use access to some sort of support to make the transition a success, and making sure newcomers get the resources and information they need can be even more difficult in rural areas, where transportation and other logistics can be tougher to organize.

King said officials do know gaps exist between what is needed and what is offered, but they don’t necessarily know what all of those gaps are. He said all types of services and resources will be up for discussion, from transportation to language classes to housing and more.

Anyone who is interested is welcome to attend the meeting.

“This is an open invitation to anyone who wants to attend, people with an interest or who are just curious,” he said.

The invitation extends to anyone who is an immigrant, migrant worker or refugee and anyone who works with immigrants, migrant workers or refugees.

*****

