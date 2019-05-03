One year later - Heritage Manor continues to grow

It has been just over one year since residents moved into the new addition to Heritage Manor in Elm Creek and the organization’s board is pleased with how smooth the move-in process was after a quick and affordable construction process.

“We began construction in June 2017 and everything was completed around April of 2018,” said board President, Ed Schmidt. “We added four 900-square foot suites and they were occupied upon completion. It was nice to have people apply early so we had people ready to move in before the suites were even complete.”

The Heritage Manor board received a mortgage for the project with Access Credit Union while Cornerstone Construction from Morden handled the construction.

“There were nine existing suites before we started and now we’re at 13,” he said. “The addition was just for two-bedroom suites which are beautiful. We did have to do a little work with some of the windows after people had moved in but other than that there has been very little feedback in terms of issues with the suites.”

Now the green space outside of the manor is getting a little bit of a facelift as planters and a garden area are being installed this summer.

“We’re working on some planters and flower beds right now as there is kind of an area in the back of the building that we’re planning to redo with new sidewalks, a patio area, and some raised planters,” said Schmidt. “People will have to decide what they want to plant as we’d like to allow both flowers and vegetables. It really will be down to the people living here.”

The group is currently looking for quotes from businesses interested in doing the work in the yard. The question now is will Heritage Manor continue to grow and service the aging population in the area to keep residents in Elm Creek.

“That was the main reason for this expansion,” he added. “We’ve seen retirees leave the community just because there wasn’t enough room in the facility. We’re looking at expansion, we have a little more property available and we want to do some planning yet but we don’t really know how it will look or where it can go. We’re pretty happy with the building now but there is an extra piece of property beside it, but that is far away in the future.”

The Heritage Manor in Elm Creek board is currently looking for volunteers to help with board duties. Schmidt says there have been a lot of donations coming in as well, and thanks to them, updates can be made in public areas in the building.