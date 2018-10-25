One election held in the Prairie Rose School Division

The Prairie Rose School Division held their trustee election Wednesday night in just one ward as the Roland/Sperling/Homewood area welcomed the only race across the Divison.

2018-2022 Board of Trustees

Miami/Altamont/Roseisle – Donna Cox – acclaimed

Roland/Homewood/Sperling – Natalie Bargen – elected

Town of Carman – Theresa Cronin and Marilyn North – Both newly acclaimed

Carman/Graysville – Elaine Owen – Acclaimed

Elm Creek/Fannystelle – Jack Foote – Acclaimed

St. François Xavier – David Cloutier – Acclaimed

Elie/St. Eustache – Ashley Lachance – Newly acclaimed

St. Laurent/St. Ambroise/Oak Point – Evi Bruce – Incumbent

The first school board meeting for trustees is November 5, 2018.