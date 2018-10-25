One election held in the Prairie Rose School Division
The Prairie Rose School Division held their trustee election Wednesday night in just one ward as the Roland/Sperling/Homewood area welcomed the only race across the Divison.
2018-2022 Board of Trustees
Miami/Altamont/Roseisle – Donna Cox – acclaimed
Roland/Homewood/Sperling – Natalie Bargen – elected
Town of Carman – Theresa Cronin and Marilyn North – Both newly acclaimed
Carman/Graysville – Elaine Owen – Acclaimed
Elm Creek/Fannystelle – Jack Foote – Acclaimed
St. François Xavier – David Cloutier – Acclaimed
Elie/St. Eustache – Ashley Lachance – Newly acclaimed
St. Laurent/St. Ambroise/Oak Point – Evi Bruce – Incumbent
The first school board meeting for trustees is November 5, 2018.
