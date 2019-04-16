One dead after crash on Highway 3 Monday night

RCMP responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision on Highway 3 at Front Avenue in Manitou at around 5 p.m. Monday, leaving the highway closed for several hours after the event.

Manitou RCMP responded to the collision and initial investigation indicates that a vehicle turned eastbound onto Highway 3 into the path of oncoming traffic and collided with a semi-trailer travelling westbound.

The 82-year-old female driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased on scene. The 87-year-old male passenger was taken to hospital and is currently in stable condition. Both the driver and passenger were from Manitou.

The driver of the semi-trailer, a 24-year-old female from Fraserwood, was not injured.

Drugs, alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in the collision.

Manitou RCMP along with a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist, continue to investigate.