Nominations welcome for Chamber awards

The Carman and Community Chamber of Commerce is welcoming nominations for this year’s Chamber Awards set for March 14 at the Active Living Centre in Carman and the nomination deadline is March 1.

“The first awards were presented in 2015,” said Scott Johnston, director and vice-president of the Chamber. “We as a chamber think that Carman and our community are great places to live and great places to do business. Now the Chamber wanted to recognize some of those people and businesses that make that type of contributions.”

Three awards were started in 2015 Chamber Member of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Business of the Year. The Member of the Year award is for individuals who have worked hard and built and support the Carman Community Chamber of Commerce. The Volunteer of the Year recognizes people who volunteer in the community in many different areas. Past winners have volunteered in the health field, recreation, sports, agriculture and the arts. The Business of the Year recognizes businesses that support the chamber and community in general and both small and large businesses have been recognized.

“Then we realized we were missing a big section of our community and that is farming, the Chamber realized there is a lot of good things happening in that area, especially the RM of Dufferin,” said Johnston. “Carman is a farming community and the chamber is proud that we’re a farming community so we started Agriculture Business of the Year in 2017 and it has been awarded for the past two years.”

The awards gala is going to be a big evening for community members. Band Water and Wood will be playing throughout the night while people gather to socialize with other businesses or locals taking in the event.

“It will be a night to celebrate our award winners and our business community and the community in general. It’s a small charge of 25$ a ticket to attend which is very reasonable for a great night of entertainment,” he added.

Nominations can be made to the Carman Community Chamber of Commerce by phone at 204-750-3050, the Chamber website or people can speak to a director and they will be happy to get the nominations in.

The volunteer of the year does not have to be a member of the Carman and Community Chamber of Commerce. The award goes to someone in the community who does something to make the community a better place to live and work.

Cocktails are set for 6:30 p.m. and the awards will begin at 7 p.m.