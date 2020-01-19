Nine Lives' Jewelry Donation hits $2,325 for Boyne Regional Library

The big move into the newly renovated library is approaching and Dale Owen (Chair of the Boyne Regional Library Renovation & Expansion Committee) welcomed a thoughtful donation recently given to the library from Marge Warkentin, owner of Nine Lives Fashions, bringing the total donated to this project from the Jewelry Donation Program to $2,325.

“We are very close to reaching our fund-raising goal of $1,260,000. This donation brings us one step closer,” Owen said.

Since its inception, the Jewelry Program has donated over $17,400 to a variety of local agencies. These have included the splash pad, HandiVan, theatre at Carman Collegiate, and the Family Resource Centre.

The designated project for 2020 is the Pathway. Marge and her staff always welcome donations of jewelry, and “purchases” of jewelry, as they continue to support programs and causes around our community.