Nine Lives Fashions gifts $1K to Library Reno Project

Nine Lives Fashions owner Marge Warkentin presented the Boyne Regional Library Renovation Fundraising Committee with $1,000 thanks to the on-going Jewelry Donation Program through Nine Lives Fashions in Carman.

Sandra Yeo, Librarian, and Dale Owen, Chair of the Expansion and Renovation Fundraising Committee, were all smiles as they accepted donation made recently. Over $500 was collected April 6, at the Spring Time Fashion Show held at Meadowood Estates in Carman, where those attending could choose from the jewelry display as a thank-you for their donation. Warkentin and her staff are grateful to Isabelle Stanger, fashion show organizer, and the 18 models for supporting this local cause.

The recent donation brings the total raised through the Jewelry Donation Program to $16,100 over the past eight years. Recipients of these funds have included Palliative Care, Family Resource Centre, Carman Collegiate Theatre, Habitat for Humanity, Boyne Regional Library, Handivan, and the Carman Splash Pad.

Nine Lives Fashions always welcome donations of jewelry, and ‘purchases’ of jewelry, as they continue to support the Boyne Regional Library Expansion Project throughout 2019, and other organizations in the future.