New water reservoir for Carman

A federal commitment to funding has paved the way for construction on Carman’s new water reservoir to begin.

Council accepted a letter at their meeting July 11 that indicated the Regional Water Treatment Facility planned for Carman has been approved in principle.

The actual agreement which specifies the dollars to be supplied by the federal government had not yet been received.

Once that arrives, tenders will be refreshed and the project is ready to go.

It marks a major change in how Carman residents get their water.

“We’re putting a waste reservoir in and we’ll rely 100 per cent on Pembina Valley Water Co-op’s supply of water to it,” Mayor Brent Owen said. “We’ve been working on this for probably a year and a half.”

The project relies on a funding formula that will see the province, federal government, and Town of Carman each pay a third. The provincial contribution has been approved at $3.25 million on the estimated $9.75 million project.

The Town of Carman also has borrowing in place for the project.

“All the engineering work has been done,” Owen said. “We’re shovel ready and we’re just waiting for some funding to come in.”

The funding will pay for a 3,000 cubic metre reservoir, a pumping station and upgrades to the Pembina Valley Water main and new distribution lines.

This will replace the existing water treatment plant which will be decommissioned.