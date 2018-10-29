New treatment chair for Carman Memorial Hospital

Outpatients at Carman Memorial Hospital can now receive their treatments while being comfortably seated in a brand new treatment chair donated by the Carman Health Auxiliary and Carman Access Credit Union.

“The Patients and nurses just love it,” said Client Services Manager at Carman Memorial Hospital, Monica Wiebe. “This chair is used for patients that are not admitted to the hospital. They may come for dressing changes, blood transfusion, IV therapy or treatments related to palliative care. It is totally adjustable for comfort and can be raised and lowered for both the patient and the nurse helping out.”

The cost of the new treatment chair ran the Auxiliary $6,367.72 and thanks to the partnership from the Credit Union the funds came rolling in. Access Credit Union staff made donations on casual Fridays to their Jeans for Charity program. Their Corporate Office then matched the staff contributions and decided they wanted to hand the money raised over to the Auxiliary’s charity.

“The Health Auxiliary askes for a wish list when they’re starting their fundraising goal,” explained Wiebe.

“Then we as a team at the hospital will think about things patients could benefit with and we will provide the ladies with a list. They’ll then pick which item they want to fundraise for.”

Patients can be sitting for quite a long time while attending an appointment so comfort is important. The new treatment chair is fully adjustable and can be raised or lowered to make it easier to get in and out of. It also can fully recline so patients can either sit up or lay down at their convenience.

“Patients and nurses have told me how great the chair is and thankful they are that it is here,” added Wiebe.