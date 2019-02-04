New stretcher for Carman Memorial Hospital

Carman Memorial Hospital received a helpful boost from the Carman Health Auxiliary recently.

Carman Health Auxiliary completed their 2018 commitment made to the Hospital by providing funds for a stretcher with weighing scale for the Endoscopy Suite. Procedures requiring the use of scopes are performed on the stretcher that was provided.

“We are thankful for the community’s support in our efforts to raise the $7200 required to get the stretcher,” said Betty Park, Health Auxiliary member.

A 2019 project, other than a Bursary for a graduating student entering the healthcare field, has yet to be decided by the Health Auxiliary. A Spring Luncheon is planned along with the group’s Fall Tea where members plan to raise funds for equipment requests they receive them from both the Hospital and Boyne Lodge.