New name, new boundaries, same commitment
As many people may be aware, the provincial government is implementing a true watershed-based approach to watershed management in Manitoba. According to Rochelle Squires, Former Minister of Sustainable Development, the government is committed to developing watershed management strategies that promote sustainability and resilience and solidify watershed districts as the keystone for implementation efforts province-wide. Water does not follow political or administrative boundaries. These proposed changes will in part modernize a historically successful watershed-based program.
You may be wondering: What does all of this mean, and how does it affect me?
As of January 1, 2020, the Pembina Valley Conservation District (PVCD) will become known as the Pembina Valley Watershed District (PVWD). Our boundaries will change based on our watershed. Murray Seymour, PVCD Board Chairman comments “ with the new boundary, the Pembina Valley Watershed District can focus on managing water from the headwaters in the west, east to the Red River.” The boundary realignment also adds flexibility for local watershed districts in the areas of board appointments and terms, calculating municipal contributions, and handling board contracts and agreements related to water and soil projects. This will also streamline the watershed planning process for municipalities, stakeholders and landowners by eliminating the need to involve multiple conservations districts within a single watershed.
The boundary of the Pembina Valley Watershed District will include five sub-districts: Upper Pembina, Badger/Wakopa, Central Pembina, Lower Pembina, and the Deadhorse/Buffalo sub-districts.
Future expansion into the Deadhorse/Buffalo/Plum/Marais area may occur when willing partners and funding is available.
The Pembina Valley Watershed District will have 10 member municipalities as follows:
- Rural Municipality of Argyle
- Municipality of Boissevain-Morton
- Cartwright-Roblin Municipality
- Municipality of Killarney-Turtle Mountain
- Municipality of Lorne
- Municipality of Louise
- Municipality of Pembina
- Rural Municipality of Prairie Lakes
- Rural Municipality of Stanley
- City of Morden
Potential future municipal partners that are not currently members of the Watershed District include:
- Municipality of Emerson-Franklin
- Rural Municipality of Montcalm
- Rural Municipality of Morris
- Municipality of Rhineland
- Rural Municipality of Roland
- Town of Altona
- City of Winkler
Just like the PVCD, the PVWD has the mandate to create healthy and sustainable watersheds through land and water stewardship programs and partnerships. Please watch for upcoming press releases regarding programming available to landowners, and our new Board Members.
For more information or any questions, please contact the Pembina Valley Conservation District at 204-242-3267 or email pvcd@mtsmail.ca
