New name, new boundaries, same commitment

As many people may be aware, the provincial government is implementing a true watershed-based approach to watershed management in Manitoba. According to Rochelle Squires, Former Minister of Sustainable Development, the government is committed to developing watershed management strategies that promote sustainability and resilience and solidify watershed districts as the keystone for implementation efforts province-wide. Water does not follow political or administrative boundaries. These proposed changes will in part modernize a historically successful watershed-based program.

You may be wondering: What does all of this mean, and how does it affect me?

As of January 1, 2020, the Pembina Valley Conservation District (PVCD) will become known as the Pembina Valley Watershed District (PVWD). Our boundaries will change based on our watershed. Murray Seymour, PVCD Board Chairman comments “ with the new boundary, the Pembina Valley Watershed District can focus on managing water from the headwaters in the west, east to the Red River.” The boundary realignment also adds flexibility for local watershed districts in the areas of board appointments and terms, calculating municipal contributions, and handling board contracts and agreements related to water and soil projects. This will also streamline the watershed planning process for municipalities, stakeholders and landowners by eliminating the need to involve multiple conservations districts within a single watershed.

The boundary of the Pembina Valley Watershed District will include five sub-districts: Upper Pembina, Badger/Wakopa, Central Pembina, Lower Pembina, and the Deadhorse/Buffalo sub-districts.

Future expansion into the Deadhorse/Buffalo/Plum/Marais area may occur when willing partners and funding is available.

The Pembina Valley Watershed District will have 10 member municipalities as follows:

Rural Municipality of Argyle

Municipality of Boissevain-Morton

Cartwright-Roblin Municipality

Municipality of Killarney-Turtle Mountain

Municipality of Lorne

Municipality of Louise

Municipality of Pembina

Rural Municipality of Prairie Lakes

Rural Municipality of Stanley

City of Morden

Potential future municipal partners that are not currently members of the Watershed District include:

Municipality of Emerson-Franklin

Rural Municipality of Montcalm

Rural Municipality of Morris

Municipality of Rhineland

Rural Municipality of Roland

Town of Altona

City of Winkler

Just like the PVCD, the PVWD has the mandate to create healthy and sustainable watersheds through land and water stewardship programs and partnerships. Please watch for upcoming press releases regarding programming available to landowners, and our new Board Members.

For more information or any questions, please contact the Pembina Valley Conservation District at 204-242-3267 or email pvcd@mtsmail.ca