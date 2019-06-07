New Handi-Van en route to Carman

The Carman Handi-Van committee is excited to announce a new handi-van is on its way to Carman, Man., as the group has officially signed the deal bringing a brand new vehicle to town to continue serving to community.

“We’re replacing our previous unit with the exact same kind of unit, same size and everything,” said committee chair, Trevor Smith. “The board voted on it and we decided on a contract for the Handi-Van from Crestline Coach Ltd. and it’s on order now but it takes about five months to get it made. It’s a totally custom made vehicle from basically the driver-side back. It takes a bit of time but it’s exactly what we want.

The group decided to go with a brand new vehicle after receiving a couple of grants received from the Town of Carman and the Rural Municipality of Dufferin. The Carman Handi-Van committee isn’t taking any time off, though, as they’re still in need of donations to help the van continue to serve the region.

“We’ve had some funds put aside for some time now and there were some healthy donations made to it in the past,” said Smith. “We have had that aside for this moment. When you’re putting 25,000-30,000 kilometres on a vehicle yearly it just makes sense to buy new, so that’s what we did.”

The new van won’t have any extra room for sponsors, according to Smith, but says they’re happy with the continued support from their current sponsors. As for the fate of the old handi-van, the committee hasn’t decided what will happen.

“The decision will be made once we get closer to the delivery date as the supplier was thinking of taking a look with a view of buying it from us,” added Smith. “It will depend on what the offer is from that possible buyer as to what we’re going to do with the old vehicle.”