New diamonds becoming a reality, donations still needed

A breaking ceremony featuring Carman Mayor, Brent Owen, and Reeve for the RM of Dufferin, George Gray, along with Carman Minor baseball president and Ball Diamond Building Committee member Derek MacLean, was held last week at the site where Carman’s newest baseball diamonds will be erected the Carman and Area Community Ball Diamond Building Project committee has officially raised enough funds to get started on a minimum of four of a possible eight diamonds planned for the community.

“The support from the Mayor and the Reeve has been great,” said Carman Minor Baseball President, Erin Lemky. “They both came out for the shovel-turning picture which was a very proud moment. We’ve worked so hard to get to this point and to see it actually happening is very gratifying. More work will be done in the coming weeks too, but hopefully, we’re watching the grass grow in the coming weeks.”

The contractor was out with the leveler on June 3 and will be hard at work over the next few weeks to complete the project. The group wants to get all eight diamonds completed but is currently short of the final goal but Lemky adds they will be out and about continuing their fundraising efforts to increase Carman’s number of ball diamonds.

“We do have a fundraising campaign going where we plan to raise more funds, so if we can get to our total project goal that’s what we’ll complete, but if we only get enough to do six diamonds, we will do six,” she said. “We’re starting with four right now but plan to build a total of eight in the end.”

Carman Minor Baseball has a couple of events in the works this month which should help get the group closer to the goal.

“We have two league tournaments we’re hosting in June. Communities throughout the Pembina Valley will be playing in Carman for their league finals. One is this coming Saturday, June 15, and the is on June 22, and hopefully, we can sell some more raffle tickets and generate some funds from there,” explained Lemky.

Carman Minor Ball will be taking on Beer Gardens duties at the Carman Country Fair, like previous years. The group will also be hosting a slo-pitch tournament on July 27.

“We’re hoping to have 16 teams and squeeze it into one day, but we might need to play some games Friday night just to make things easier,” said Lemky. “Teams can register throughminorballcarman@gmail.com or if anyone can volunteer as umps or anything else they can contact us as well.”

Carman Minor Baseball is still following up with some promised of donations earlier in the year along with some grants that are still in the works. Lemky is hopeful the group will get to their goal and complete all eight diamonds. Donations all flow through the Town of Carman, meaning donors receive a tax receipt at the end of the day.

“Carman Minor Ball is not a charitable organization, we’re not for profit but we don’t have a registered number, so we run everything through the town of Carman so people can get their tax receipts for the donations for the generous people,” she added.

Carman Minor Baseball is also planning another ‘Night of laughs’ in December to help reach their goal.