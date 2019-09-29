New children's program offered at GPAC

A new children’s program is being offered at the Golden Prairie Arts Council after the group received a big boost thanks to the 2019 MusiCounts TD Community Music Program.

“We received $6,000 worth of instruments,” said Brenda Major, Executive Director at GPAC. “They provide instruments to help start up a music program, or to renew and maintain a music program you already have. We started a new program, a group music program with keyboards and ukuleles for children.”

This year local Carman organization, Golden Prairie Arts Council was one of several recipients of the MusiCounts TD Community Music Program. Golden Prairie Arts Council prides itself in offering arts and cultural programs and activities for its catchment area as many of the programs are directed toward children in the hopes that they will foster a love of the arts at an early age.

“We’re super excited about it,” she said. “We started classes on September 12 and classes will run every Thursday after school from 4-5 p.m. There will be 30 classes through the year at 10$ a class. It’s a group class where half the time is keyboard instruction and the other half is ukulele instruction.”

Instruments are supplied by GPAC so parents don’t have to worry about purchasing an instrument for the class. A music instructor makes the trip from Morden to teach the class.

“We started classes with a small number, just 3 have registered so far but as we get the program out there we want to expand to 10 children as we have 10 of each instrument,” explained Major.

MusiCounts, Canada’s leading music education charity, who recently announced the 2019 MusiCounts TD Community Music Program recipients. A total of 37 community music programs nationwide will be receiving $500,000 worth of musical instruments and equipment, benefitting 7,000 youth participants in the first year alone.

The MusiCounts TD Community Music Program provides musical instruments and equipment to community centers, after-school programs, and other community non-profit organizations. To-date the program has benefitted 177 programs across Canada with over $2.64 million in instruments and equipment. MusiCounts, Canada’s music education charity associated with CARAS and the JUNO Awards is keeping music alive in schools and communities across Canada by putting musical instruments into the hands of children that need it most.

MusiCounts’ mission is to ensure that youth in Canada have access to music programs through their schools and communities.

Series tickets available

The Golden Prairie Arts Council still has some 2019-2020 winter concert series ticket packages available to purchase.

“They are available until October 3, which is actually the day of our first concert, the Dirty Catfish Band,” added Major. “They are starting to go quickly, though, and we encourage people to get them soon to take full advantage of the savings.”