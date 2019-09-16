Museum ends season with Anniversary Quilt Show

It turned out to be a good day for the 60th Anniversary and Grand Reopening Quilt Show and Tea on September 7, at the Dufferin Historical Museum.

“It was well attended and exceeded what we were expecting with 86 people attending,” said Trish Aubin, President of the Museum. “We had over 35 quilts that we were showing that were brought in from the community so everyone seemed pretty pleased with our first ever quilt show. I think by involving the community you get people that want to see their stuff and they bring some friends to check it out.”

The event was highlighted the addition of a new tree donated by Aubin Nurseries as well as a musical performance to entertain those in attendance including Town of Carman Mayor Brent Owen and RM of Dufferin Reeve George Gray.

The anniversary and quilt show marked the end of a decent summer after some spring projects inside and out.

“We had about 600 people attend over the summer, and that is a pretty fair number, we’ve had it higher in the past but that was with a couple of extra events that we have done which adds to it,” said Aubin. “We’re done now for as far as being open to the public. If someone does want to get into the museum, though, or has family or company coming that would like to come and visit they can contact us and we’ll try and get it open for them.”

The spring including some paintwork to the inside of the museum and Aubin says they are still in the process of fundraising for new projects as well.

“Looking forward we still want to expand our workroom which would include the outside bathrooms because they were closed when the splash pad opened,” she explained. “That area has been given to us and we’re already fundraising for a project there. We want to expand the workroom and get a kitchen area in there to make it more user-friendly.”

The museum has a few things in the works right now including their pottery night on October 23. Tickets are 40$ and those who take part will get to paint a bowl, have it fired, and pick it up with Kate Froese Pottery.

“We’ll be at the craft sale in November, we have a 50/50 going and it’s up to about 990$ and we aren’t drawing that until November 20 so it’s just going to grow,” said Aubin. “People can go to our Facebook page if they want more information.

Aubin adds Artifacts of the Week will begin shortly and they always have exciting newspaper clippings posted throughout the year.