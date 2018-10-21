MPI: Halloween safety record exemplifies potential of provincial program

Over the last 10 years (2008-2017), not a single pedestrian under the age of 18 has been killed in a motor vehicle collision on Halloween, according to Manitoba Public Insurance data.

“Years of enhanced public awareness about the increased risk to young pedestrians on Halloween, combined with safety tips to children and their parents, has resulted in a safety record that all Manitobans can be proud of,” said Satvir Jatana, MPI vice-president responsible for communications. “Halloween is typically a very busy day on our streets with excited children. The fact that no road deaths have resulted over the last decade is proof that by taking personal responsibility for road safety, every road user has the power to prevent motor vehicle fatalities. In fact, there’s no reason why zero fatalities can’t be achieved the other 364 days of the year as well.”

The Road to Zero: Manitoba Road Safety Plan 2017-2020 was the first plan of its kind in Manitoba, and provided a vision for the province to have the safest roads in Canada. The plan adopts a safe systems approach to road safety in which road users, highway infrastructure, vehicle design and technology, legislation, enforcement, and health services all play a role in developing solutions to reduce or eliminate injury and death on our roadways.

In support of Manitoba’s provincial road safety action plan, the public auto insurer recently launched a new and innovative road safety awareness campaign, dubbed Save the 100. The key objective of the campaign, which represents the average number of people killed on Manitoba roadways annually over the last decade, is to reduce tolerance/acceptance for traffic fatalities by asking Manitobans to look beyond the statistics and focus on the real people and real lives lost behind every fatality number reported.

An equally important message is that every Manitoban has the power to bring the annual fatality countdown to zero by changing how we think about road safety, the way we drive, and the decisions we make behind the wheel.

With road safety in mind, MPI recently distributed more than 120,000 reflective bags to 527 Manitoba schools for students in kindergarten to Grade 6. Included in the bag was a letter which provided several important safety messages for parents and legal guardians as to how to keep their ghosts and goblins safe while collecting their treats.

Safety tips for a happy Halloween:

For trick-or-treaters:

* Don’t run out onto roadways.

* Always look both ways and cross at corners or intersections.

* Wear reflective clothing to make yourself more visible to motorists.

* Walk facing traffic when there is no sidewalk.

For motorists:

* Don’t speed ─ motorists should slow down when they see children walking.

* Don’t assume children see your vehicle. They are excited and could run out in front of you.

* Watch for children who may dart between parked vehicles. Be prepared to stop.

National Teen Driver Safety Week: October 22 to 28

As a leader in road safety, MPI is committed to educating teen drivers and helping them stay safe. National Teen Driver Safety Week ─ organized by Parachute Canada ─ is a good time for all teen drivers in the province to evaluate their driving behaviours and work on reducing teen driver involvement in collisions.

Teen drivers make up only about five per cent of Manitoba drivers, but were involved in 10 per cent of major injury collisions and seven per cent of fatal collisions last year, said Jatana. “Education, awareness and driver behaviour are key components in reducing road fatalities in Manitoba. Young drivers are impressionable and we hope to encourage them to be better drivers to make our province one of the road safest in Canada.”

High School Driver Education

Safe driving practices are instilled at the grassroots level through MPI’s High School Driver Education program. Courses are taught by approximately 300 instructors at 170 high schools across Manitoba. In total, about 12,000 students take the program yearly in Manitoba.

The Driver Education course includes 34 hours of classroom instruction, eight hours of behind-the-wheel training with a certified driving instructor and eight hours of in-car observation. Students are also required to practice with a parent, guardian or another qualifying supervising driver for a minimum of 24 hours.

“The program is ever evolving to stay relevant with new and emerging road safety issues such as cannabis-impaired driving, distracted driving, and safe operation of vehicles on gravel roads,” adds Jatana. “Drivers in the program are exposed to best practices relating to road safety.”

Earlier this year, MPI announced that it was expanding its High School Driver Education program into northern Manitoban communities.

“Our Corporation is proud to expand its driver education program for new teen drivers to communities where there is the infrastructure and community supports in place to do so,” said Jatana.

Parachute Canada is a non-profit organization dedicated to injury prevention. The organization’s goal for Canadians is to have a long life, lived to the fullest.

More information can be found on their website: http://www.parachutecanada.org/