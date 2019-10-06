More physical literacy added to Roland School

Published on: October 6, 2019 | Last Updated: October 2, 2019 3:29 PM EDT

One of the new additions to Roland School's play area outside. (supplied photo)

Share Adjust Comment Print

Roland School continues to lead the way in physical literacy thanks to a few new additions to the school’s playground early this school year.

“Roland School added to its physical literacy opportunities by making recesses a little more purposeful,” said Roland School Principal, Brandy Chevalier.  “Mirror-Me, Twister, Snakes and Ladders, Checkers, Hopscotch, Tic-Tac-Toe, Four Square and a couple numeracy based features were added to the blacktop this September.”

The new activities were joined by oversized game pieces and dice, and a twister spinner made by the Roland School custodian.

“This was an idea that came to me over the summer and was fairly easily executed with some willing hands-on staff,” added Chevalier.

Comments