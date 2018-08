The missing Treherne teenager has been safely located.

Police released a statement just before 8 a.m. on August 10 informing the public that 14-year-old Kaeleb Lodwick had been found.

Officers first received the report of the missing teen on August 8, 2018, at 11:15 p.m.

Treherne RCMP would like to thank the volunteers that assisted with the search efforts as well as the local fire department for their assistance.