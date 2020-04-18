Ministerial grocery assistance program supporting the community

While church buildings and organizations may be closed for regular services, Carman United Church wants to assure everyone that their offices remain open as members offer care and support to people in the community.

The Grocery Assistance Program continues to operate as usual, providing a grocery voucher, redeemable at Homestead Coop Carman for those in need. This program has been offered in the community for more than 10 years and allows people the dignity to choose their own groceries while also supporting the local economy.

If you or someone you know needs assistance with groceries, particularly this month while we wait for federal and provincial assistance programs to be delivered, please do not hesitate to contact the church.

Call Carman United Church at (204) 745-6835 to request a voucher. Please try to allow a few days for the voucher to be received. Anyone in the Town of Carman and RM of Dufferin is welcome to make a request and does not need to be a member of any church to participate in this program.

If anyone is wondering how they can help neighbours or staff members who may be experiencing hunger and food insecurity during this pandemic, please consider a charitable donation to our local Ministerial Grocery Assistance Program.

You can make a donation and receive a tax-deductible charitable receipt through any of our local churches. Please include “grocery assistance” in the memo line.

Contact the church for details or send your donation to Carman United Church by mail or e-transfer.

Send e-transfer to cupc@mymts.net with grocery assistance in the memo, along with a mailing address. Tax receipts will be issued for gifts over $20 and will be issued in January 2021.