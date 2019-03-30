Minimum wage increase planned in Manitoba

Manitoba’s minimum wage will increase by 30 cents on Oct. 1, Growth, Enterprise and Trade Minister Blaine Pedersen announced today.

“We are providing predictable and sustainable increases to Manitoba’s minimum wage, which achieves the right balance benefitting both employees and employers,” said Pedersen. “Based on Manitoba’s Consumer Price Index for 2018, the minimum wage increase will help our economy continue to attract new investment and participation in the workforce.”

Pedersen noted the increase of 30 cents per hour will raise the current minimum wage to $11.65 from $11.35 and ensure that Manitoba remains competitive with other provinces. This adjustment is based on Manitoba’s 2018 inflation rate of 2.5 per cent and rounding up to the nearest five cents.

Information on the minimum wage and other employment standards are available at www.gov.mb.ca/labour/standards.