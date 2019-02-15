Miami teacher under fire for picture slamming Trudeau

A politician’s routine stop in for I Love to Read month turned into a political backlash that has the Prairie Rose School Division cringing after a teacher from Miami School posted a politically charged photo with Portage Lisgar MP Candice Bergen Thursday.

Miami School’s physical education teacher Brent Unruh and the Conservative Party MP each held up two portions of a sign created by Unruh that ‘Trudeau is just the worst’ which garnered backlash from parents and citizens from around the country. The sign was apparently created by Unruh and the picture was taken down off social media sites shortly after it was posted from the backlash it was receiving.

The Prairie Rose School Division released a statement stating they recently become aware of an employee who engaged in political activity social media posting with MP Candice Bergen while she was visiting one of our schools for I Love to Read Month. This interaction occurred after the planned events and was an unscheduled meeting/interaction. The posting does not reflect the views of the division and the division does not condone this type of political partisanship. The Prairie Rose School Division division is investigating this incident.

What’s your opinion on the subject? Should teachers be allowed to push a political agenda while on school grounds? Do you feel Unruh went too far? Email awilgosh@postmedia with your thoughts.