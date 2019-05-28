Miami Mud Bog celebrates 10 years

10 years of getting dirty

The Miami Agricultural Society’s Mud Bog hit a milestone over the weekend with its 10th year in action and people from all over the province stopped in to either take part or get a great seat and enjoy the show for the big event.

“Every year it gets a little better and more fine-tuned for the event and everything we do,” said Ag Society Secretary-Treasurer, Jan Moody. “We try to add a little more each time to it to keep it interesting for everyone who attends. The competitors seemed really excited and interested in the event and the town is always more than happy to host the event.”

The Miami Ag Society hosts the Mud Bog every year to help keep the group going throughout the year. This year the Ag Society is putting on 14 events at the fairgrounds in Miami.

“It takes a lot to keep us going and a lot to keep the fairgrounds running, so the money we make just goes in to help that,” said Moody. “We will be adding a contribution from the 50/50 we held to the Miami Sports Complex that is planned in Miami. Basically, the money we make that doesn’t get paid out to the competitors or for bills back goes to the Miami Ag Society. We have a fair and rodeo coming up, something that costs us the most to put on.”

A total raised hasn’t been calculated as of yet but Moody says it’s always a good boost which always helps a lot.

“We’re happy to be able to offer events like this and the type of entertainment we can, and we are lucky to have the grandstand here as it’s a great venue for putting on some really amazing events,” added Moody. “I don’t have a number of people that attended but it’s always usually the same every year.”

Moody recognizes that sometimes other events are happening in the region which means the group has to share their audience with other activities happening around the community. The Mud Bog attracts a different crowd than some of the group’s other events but the Miami Ag Society is pleased to offer these types of shows to keep everyone happy.

“We like to be able to offer the community a wide variety of entertainment,” she said. “We hosted the ‘Blow Her Up’ contest with an old truck. It was the first time we ran the event in Miami. We got it all figured out and people really enjoyed the contest and it provided a lot of interest, and it was nice to see where people were from when they were putting their bets in on the truck.”

It took 4:01 to officially blow the engine on the truck, which was run without oil or antifreeze until it seized. The winner, a Carman resident, guessed four minutes on the dot and was by far the closest. There were several classes of vehicles involved in the mud bog, a beer gardens for those interested, and even a bouncy house and face painting for youngsters.

The Miami Ag Society has a number of events coming up throughout the summer. The next event is the Mounted Shooting contest June 1-2 at the Miami Fair Grounds.

Results:

Superstock 13 drivers

1 Wayne Dennis from Portage la Prairie

2 Aaron Jones from Kane

3 Quade Wood from Hamiota

Pro stock 12 drivers

1 Wayne Dennis from Portage la Prairie

2 Milt Fedak from Oak Lake

3 Aaron Jones from Kane

Pro Modified 8 drivers

1 Milt Fedak From Oak lake

2 Wayne Dennis from Portage la Prairie

3 Elijah Wiens from Winkler

Modified 7 drivers

1 Jeremy Mozil from Anika

2 Milt Fedak from Oak Lake

3 Kelly Landry from Gimli

Open 4 drivers

1 Jeremy Mozil from Angola

2 Vic Wiens from Winkler

3 Terry Penner from Winnipeg

Powder Puff 4 drivers

1 Kristy Scott from Winnipeg

2 Cassie Plastow Brandon

3 Carole Labby from Winnipeg