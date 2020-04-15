Miami Fire and Rescue makes changes to protect members, community

Providing service to the Residents of the Rural Municipality of Thompson is extremely important to the folks with the Miami Fire Department and in order to minimize the number of responders who may be exposed to COVID 19 some measures have been implemented to help out.

The way members are being dispatched to medical calls has been temporarily changed. The Medical Dispatch Centre will now only page the Miami Medical First Responders to the following:

– Priority 1 calls. These are calls that are the highest priority where there is risk to life or limb.

– Calls where the incoming ambulance may be delayed

– If the incoming ambulance requests our assistance.

Miami Fire and Rescue will continue to respond to calls when we are paged. Members will look a little different on arrival as well. Only two responders will enter a home unless more are required. Each member will all be wearing eye protection, gloves, gowns, and masks to every call.

If the call is to a home or situation where there is a suspected case of COVID 19. It is also asked of everyone in the home to wear a mask while responders are on scene.