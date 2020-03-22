Miami couple named Manitoba's Outstanding Young Farmer

Over seventy people gathered to celebrate Andre and Katie Steppler of Steppler Farms located near Miami, Man., as Manitoba’s Outstanding Young Farmers for 2020 at the Clarion Hotel in Brandon as the winners were announced at the Manitoba regional event held on March 6-8, 2020.

Andre and Katie Steppler, along with Andre’s parents and three brothers, operate multi-faceted Steppler Farms Ltd located near Miami. Steppler Farms is a multi-generational farm that consists of 4000 acres of grain land, 2500 honey beehives, as well as a cattle division which includes 600 purebred Charolais and 100 Black Angus. The farm will be celebrating its centennial in 2021.

Andre and Katie manage the cattle division at Steppler Farms Ltd. They add value by raising purebred livestock which provides a wide range of experiences, networks, and work demands. Besides managing the large herd of purebred animals, Andre& Katie market genetics through two annual sales on the farm. Family time is spent travelling across North America promoting the farm and advocating for agriculture through judging, showing cattle at local, provincial and national shows and speaking at conferences across Canada.

Stewardship, conservation, and animal welfare are all part of the Steppler Farms Ltd. mission statement. Through their social media campaigns, Andre and Katie want to share how farmers are both conservationists and animal advocates.

The Manitoba’s Region of Canada’s Outstanding Young Farmers Program is pleased to honour four couples at their 2020 Regional Event. The finalists recognized were:

David and Lorraine Hamblin-Morris, Man. – Cash Crop/Seed Grain

Dallas and Regan Holenski- Thornhill, Man. – Mixed Grain/Cattle

Wian Prinsloo and Lydia Carpenter- Belmont, Man. – Mixed Farming- Beef/Chicken/Pork

Andre and Katie Steppler- Miami, Man. – Beef Production- Cow-Calf Operation

The Manitoba region was also pleased to have the following dignitaries attend the event, Minister of Infrastructure- Blaine Pedersen, and MP Dan Mazier.

“The caliber of the four nominees was very impressive,” said Canada’s Outstanding Young Farmer Program board member, Tara Sawyer. “They all are utilizing best practices and innovative business plans to maximize their returns in a sustainable way. I want to congratulate the Steppler’s on their achievements so far and look forward to sharing the national experience with them this fall. I also want to congratulate the MB organizing committee on putting on a fantastic regional event and welcoming me to their province in true COYF fashion.”

“Having the opportunity to get to know them over two fun-filled days re-energized me as I go back to my own farm,” Sawyer adds. “These events truly showcase the best in agriculture and any of the nominees would be great ambassadors for their province and industry. It’s encouraging to see the support they receive from their regional sponsors who recognize the value in our program and want to contribute to its success.”

Celebrating 40 years, Canada’s Outstanding Young Farmers’ program is an annual competition to recognize farmers that exemplify excellence in their profession and promote the tremendous contribution of agriculture. Open to participants 18 to 39 years of age, making the majority of income from on-farm sources, participants are selected from seven regions across Canada, with two national winners chosen each year. The program is sponsored nationally by CIBC, John Deere, Bayer, Sollio Agriculture, CN and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada; media partners WS and Glacier FarmMedia; and supported nationally by BDO and Farm Management Canada.

Canada’s Outstanding Young Farmers for 2020 will be chosen at the National Event in Saskatoon, SK from December 2-6, 2020.