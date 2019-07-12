Mental health programming coming

Thrive Learning Centre is bringing a batch of mental health courses to Carman.

The pilot program, consisting of five mental health courses, is new to the area and is being facilitated by the town’s Mental Health Committee.

Thrive Learning Centre offers free courses that address topics related to mental health and building your best life. The organization started in Portage la Prairie and operates in Winkler as well.

Mental Health Committee board member Alexandra Dewit said the courses can be helpful to practically anyone who want to attend. “It’s like a learning college for everything about mental health, addictions and that sort of thing,” she said. “It can be for people with mental illness or people with family members with mental illness.”

Dewit said she has seen a need for mental health programming in Carman through dealing with her own mental illness.

“Once you’re out of the acute stage and out of crisis there isn’t much,” she said. “There’s no support groups. The waiting list to see a counsellor is months long.”

“This programming is as much about the information as it is connecting with others who are also struggling,” she added. “It’s a really great way to have a support network through students and teachers.”

The courses cover topics like understanding anxiety and depression, stress management, coping with self-stigma and telling one’s story.

Dewit said they are hoping to keep class sizes fairly small so participants can get to know their groups better.

The programming will be supported by the Truck Pull for Mental Health that takes place at the Carman Country Fair. Dewit said the programming is dependent on support like that.

“It’s what we run on,” she said. “[Dufferin Agricultural Society] had mentioned that they wanted the proceeds to stay in Carman, and this is how they will be. It runs basically on grants and donations.”

The courses run on Monday evenings throughout July and August.

The Understanding Anxiety course started July 8, but Dewit said there may still be room if people are interested.

Building Blocks to Stress Management runs July 22 and 29, Understanding Depression starts August 6 (due to holiday on August 5) and runs for the three following Mondays. Telling Your Story runs August 12, 19 and 26.

Courses will be held in the board room at Carman Memorial Hospital.

If the courses are well received, Dewit said they hope to get funding in place to hold the courses on a more permanent basis.

For more information visit www. central.cmha.ca/thrive, email thrivecarman@gmail.com or call (204) 750-1500.