Memory Tree up at Access Credit Union

Make sure to stop by the Access Credit Union and make a donation toward this year’s Memory Tree in support of Carman Palliative Care.

“Carman Palliative Care is currently raising funds for the furnishing of the family room and the quiet room at the new Personal Care Home being constructed in Carman,” Sandy Cameron, Palliative Care Program Coordinator. “It’s kind of exciting that we’ll be getting those spaces to work with at the new personal care home.”

$3,048 was raised for Palliative Care through memory tree donations in 2017. People can also make a donation to the Palliative Care in remembrance of said loved one.

Stop by the Access Credit Union in Carman to add to the memory tree or donate to Carman Palliative Care.