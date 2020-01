It was another great year for Access Credit Union’s Memory Tree in support of Carman Palliative Care and a cheque was delivered to Sandy Cameron (middle), Carman Palliative Care Program Coordinator, by Mark Peters, ACU Regional Manager Rural, and Tanis Ducharme (right), Manager of Member Services with ACU, to mark the start of the new year. Carman Palliative Care was excited to receive the boost from the local organization.