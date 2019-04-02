Meadowood Estates hosting fashion show Saturday

Residents of Carman Meadowood Estates are gearing up for this weekend’s Spring Time Fashion Show scheduled for Saturday, April 6, at the estates in Carman.

“We have 17 local senior ladies who live in the building that will be participating in the amazing fashion show,” said Kate Tykhonova, Activity and Event Coordinator with Carman Meadowood Estates. “They’ve invited some of their friends out to the show and we do have some limited seating left. It’s a really exciting time for the residents.”

The facility has partnered with Nine Lives Fashion to bring the show to life, as the local business is providing all of the clothing for the show.

“We really couldn’t do this without the support of Nine Lives here in Carman,” said Tykhonova. “We really couldn’t. The ladies were choosing their outfits two or three weeks ago and have been having a lot of fun. It’s a really big job for them.”

MaryLue’s, the restaurant inside of Carman Meadowood Estates, will have snacks and delicious desserts available. There is no cost to take in the show but there will be a silver collection at the door with all proceeds going to support the Expansion of Boyne Regional Library. There will also be a chance to win a wonderful Door Prize from Nine Lives.

The show the youngest model just turned 30.

The show will take place on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Carman Meadowood Estates, 180 South Park Drive.