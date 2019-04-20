Manitoba's new highway map released

Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler announced a new Manitoba highway map is now available featuring recent road improvements, additional highlighted towns and a new design for town and city maps, is ready for the upcoming summer tourism season in both digital and physical editions.

“The updated Manitoba highway map is a sure travelling companion for drivers to go along with our excellent digital and electronic mapping system online,” said Schuler. “Road improvements such as changes to surface type or alignment, historic routes, and parks have been added as well as other changes to the look of the map.”

The 2019 map shows newly paved surfaces, road re-alignments, the completion of the all-weather road to Berens River, the establishment of PR 412 as a provincial road from Dallas to Jackhead, current winter roads as well as many other updates.

Neepawa, Niverville, and Stonewall have been added as maps of towns to reflect increased populations. The town and city maps have a new design and are laid out in alphabetical order. Population values are listed with each town and city map.

Several new provincial parks added as well as more parks labelled on the map. Three new historic and tourist routes have been added to the map:

• John Bracken Highway, part of PTH 10;

• Life is a Highway, part of PR 391 between Thompson and Lynn Lake; and

• Helgi Jones Parkway, part of PTH 8.

“Manitoba has so much to offer visitors and residents alike,” said the minister. “The updated road map will help them to reach those great experiences.”