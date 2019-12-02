Manitoba RCMP checkstop program set to begin

The annual RCMP Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) will kick off around the province on Sunday and will continue up to and including January 1.

All RCMP detachments and traffic services units throughout the province will be participating in the program with the focus once again being on the detection and apprehension of impaired drivers and other high-risk driving behaviours.

“The RCMP is committed to ensuring the safety of everyone traveling on Manitoba roads and educating the public in safe driving practices continues to be our priority,” said Insp. Chris Moore, Officer in Charge of “D” Division Traffic Services. “We are doing our part by raising public awareness about road safety and conducting traffic enforcement programs, the driving public has to do their part by adjusting their driving habits to make Manitoba’s roads safer.”

Last year, over 11,700 vehicles were checked during 262 checkstops that resulted in 105 people charged with Criminal Code impaired driving offences and 30 roadside suspensions. Five people lost their lives in traffic-related collisions.