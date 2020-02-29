Manitoba Mixed Curling Provincials Coming to Carman

Carman Golf and Curling Club has the pleasure of hosting the Manitoba’s Chicken Chef Mixed Provincial Championship that runs between March 18-22, 2020. Curl Manitoba has adopted a unique format for the Mixed Provincials, it is an open event. So, teams don’t have to qualify through a zone; any team can enter a rink. We expect that this will mean many excellent teams will enter the event and make for an exciting competition.

Due to this being an open competition, the number of teams in the competition isn’t going to be set until after the enrollment deadline at the end of February. Therefore, the exact draw times aren’t known yet, but all teams will participate in a double knock-out bonspiel in the quest to wear the buffalo at the Mixed National Championships scheduled for November 2020.

So why watch curling at home when you can watch some of Manitoba and Canada’s best Mixed curlers live? Or, come watch curling on our big screen TVs while rubbing elbows with some curling legends. Either way, we would love to see you out. Draw passes will be $10 for a day, full event passes will be $20, and $ 5 for the last draw available at the door.

If you are interested in getting involved as a volunteer at the event, we will need timekeepers for each draw as well as scorekeepers. The club will be running a blind Calcutta fundraiser for $200 for each square. If you are interested in volunteering, purchasing a Calcutta square, or have any questions, please contact the general manager Dean North at dean@carmangolfandcurlingclub.com or 204-745-2366.