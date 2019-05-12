Manitoba commits $20K to Arts Education Grant

The Manitoba government is committing $20,000 to a new Arts Education Grant according to Education and Training Minister Kelvin Goertzen.

“Manitoba Education and Training is expanding support for arts education in our kindergarten to Grade 12 schools to encourage artistic creation among students,” said Goertzen. “Involvement in the arts has positive benefits on students’ learning outcomes, enriches the student experience and encourages childhood development.”

The province is renaming the former Music Month grant and expanding its focus to include all essential learning areas within Manitoba’s arts education curriculum: dance, dramatic arts, visual arts and music.

The province is increasing its total funding to $20,000 from $10,000, starting in the 2019-20 school year. The minister noted expanding parameters and financial aid will help ensure equitable support for the four arts subject areas in all regions, school divisions and grade levels.

“We know that our communities are better places when made up of citizens that are creative, collaborative, critical thinking communicators,” said Randy Dueck, superintendent, Hanover School Division. “The arts are essential to developing young people who will use these skills to shape healthy and productive communities. The newly expanded Arts Education Grant will allow for students to interact directly with professional artists. This collaborative approach will encourage student creativity and provide the opportunity for hands-on learning.”

Goertzen invited schools from across Manitoba to apply for the Arts Education Grant. Applications must involve learning experiences in which students generate, develop, refine and share their ideas for creation in the arts in collaboration with professionals or artists in the four arts disciplines.

More information on the Arts Education Grant is available online at:

www.edu.gov.mb.ca/k12/cur/arts/index.html.

May is Music Month in Manitoba and each Thursday at 11:30 a.m., school groups will perform on the Grand Staircase at the Legislative Building as part of the Music Month Concert Series.