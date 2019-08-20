Mad Hatters gather for long table dinner in Carman

Over two hundred people gathered for an outdoor feast on August 16 to support Boyne Regional Library.

The event was the first Long Table Dinner in Carman, and funds raised will be going toward the library’s renovation project.

“It’s awesome,” organizer Dale Owen said. “I am kind of blown away by the detail and the amazing decor that people have come up with. It’s the power of books, right?”

228 people attended the event outside Ryall Park, dressed in white with Mad Hatter style headwear. Guests brought their own table decorations, which made for a colourful dinner table collage.

Owen said earlier this year, a resident (who had recently moved back to town) called her and suggested the dinner as a fundraiser for the library.

Owen said the event was quite a unique one to take place in Carman. She said they tried to model their own event after other long table dinners that have taken place in other communities.

“When we were organizing we talked to people from Portage as they had done a similar event,” she said. “They gave us lots of advice.”

Owen said it was wonderful to see so many people come out to support their local library. “Our commitment to the fundraising is to bring events to Carman that bring the community together, so this is just fantastic to see this happening,” she said.

Library renovations are underway, and Owen said the money from the event should be almost enough to finish off phase two of the project.

“We have just over $100,000 to raise for phase three,” Owen said. “We’re going to push forward. We’re really, really close.”