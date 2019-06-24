Long table dinner for the Boyne Regional Library

The Boyne Regional Library Renovation and Expansion committee is still out canvassing the community for donations to help push them over the top to complete the project and another event is on the horizon thanks to some help from a nearby community as Carman is now home to a long-table dinner of its own.

“We’re excited to announce our very own long-table dinner we like to call the Long Table Mad Hatter Dinner which is going to happen on August 16,” said committee chair, Dale Owen. “We will have 300 seats with tables of 8. We’re doing the same idea as Portage la Prairie with 75$ per ticket. We’re really excited to be hosting this here in Carman.”

The event is to be held on 1st Street South West, on the bridge right across from Ryall Park, where an after-party will be held to close out the evening. The event wouldn’t be complete without a library-feel, hence the Mad Hatter theme. Guests are asked to dress all in white, if possible, as black pants are acceptable as well. They are also encouraged to wear a ‘mad hat’ of their choosing or design.

“Being a ‘mad hatter’ dinner we are really hoping to see some real creativity with some wild hats. There will also be a team captain who will have some responsibilities,” added Owen. “The captain is in charge of making sure they bring certain items like plates, cutlery and wine glasses. Tablecloths and napkins will be provided at the dinner.”

Portage la Prairie held their second ever long table dinner over the weekend, the Table For 800, and Owen says the committee has been in touch with a few of the organizers for information and support while planning the dinner.

“Saw this happening in Portage and we really modeled it here for Carman now,” she said. “We have a new resident of Carman, and I say new but she grew up here and moved away for years and is back now, but she called and thought it would be a good fundraiser for the library and now she on in the committee.”

Dinner is going to be provided by Al McDonald and is expected to feature pork loin, chicken and seasonal vegetables, as all the vegetables will be coming into the season. Cocktails are planned at 6 p.m. followed by the dinner at 7. After everyone is good and filled up, a concert will be performed by Dirt Road Pilots to wrap up the celebration.

“We’re even preparing for a rain-out if it were to occur, we don’t have anything lined up as yet but we will be having the dinner on August 16. Thanks to the help we’ve received from the crew in Portage la Prairie we feel very confident with how we’re putting this together.”

The Long Table Mad Hatter Dinner in support of the Boyne Regional Library Renovation and Expansion Project is happening August 16. Tickets will officially go on sale July 9. Call or stop into the library for more information.