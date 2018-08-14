Local museums receive government boost

Midland MLA Blaine Pedersen is pleased to announce the approval of provincial contributions to the operations of several museums in the Midland Constituency including Carman, Man., after Minister Cathy Cox approved the selected sites.

A total of $20,402 was granted out to local museums that requested some support from the provincial government. The Dufferin Historical Society received $3,150 along with the Historical Society of the RM of Roland, The Miami Railway Station Museum and the Treherne Museum.

There were also five organizations that received $1,350 including the Marringhurst Historical Society Inc. in Pilot Mound, Star Mound Historical Society in Crystal City, the Darlingford School Heritage Fund, the Miami Museum and the Cardinal Church Historical Project in Notre Dame De Lourdes.

The Crystal City Community Printing Museum also received funds in the amount of $1,052.