Library Reno Committee ready for Mad Hatter Dinner

The Boyne Regional Library Renovation and Expansion committee’s Long Table Mad Hatter Dinner is quickly approaching and a select few were invited to a trial run last month where the food, the wine, and the always-important, the atmosphere, were tested to ensure a smoothly run event.

“It was a lot of fun to have the rehearsal dinner,” said committee chair, Dale Owen. “We dressed in white and we took things to decorate our table to the Cat in the Hat, the Dr. Seuss book, and we all brought glasses and plates and cutlery and the chef served us.”

The event is will be held on 1st Street South West, on the bridge right across from Ryall Park, where an after-party will be held to close out the evening. The event wouldn’t be complete without a library-feel, hence the Mad Hatter theme. Guests are asked to dress all in white, if possible, as black pants are acceptable as well. They are also encouraged to wear a ‘mad hat’ of their choosing or design.

Tickets to the Mad Hatter Dinner are $75 a ticket and can be picked up at Newman Hand Insurance.

Construction is currently underway at the Library as the push for fundraising the final two phases continues. Work is being done inside and out at the library, including some work on Phase 2, the wheelchair ramp to the new entrance.

“LTL Construction has started the work and I guess what we want to put out to people is we have raised the funds for the addition and the renovation inside of the building, Phase 1,” said Owen. “Phase 1 is going to get completed though, we do have a little bit to raise to get Phase 2 and 3 started and we’re still welcoming all donations. Now is a good time to donate as we are getting close to getting everything taken care of at once. The cost will rise if we can’t go ahead and finish everything in one go.”

Owen says the ramp is being worked on but the group is still raising funds for the cost.

“We want to have the single entrance for everyone up and running,” she said. “The accessibility piece of the entrance and inside the building, plus the children’s section, were the main areas we wanted to start the project.”

The library is always looking for ways to bring more funding in including a few great ideas in the works.

“We’re looking at a games night and some sort of children’s activity related to the arts,” she added. “Sort of like an idea of workshops or something. We’re working on getting things together. We also want to have another wine tasting event later this year and probably another Wine Survivor.”

Two quilts were also donated that will be raffled off in the future, as well as a large number of toys donated that will be raffle off at Christmas time as well.