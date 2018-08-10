Library reaches record number of summer readers

The Boyne Regional Library’s summer reading program has officially reached a record number of kids.

The library reported today that 626 children have registered to date.

That number is just the latest record in a string of records for the local reading program. Each year the program has reached more and more kids, and each year the goal has been to reach even more. Last year, 608 children registered.

And the books have been flying off the shelves this year, too. The kids have checked out close to 18,000 books so far.

There is still time to register to participate in the program. School-age children (those going into school this fall, kindergarten to grade 12) from Carman and RM of Dufferin, as well as those from the RM of Grey and the RM of Roland, are welcome to sign up.

This year’s theme is Let’s Reno: Inspiring Minds Under the Clocktower.

The program runs until August 25 and the grand prize draw will be held on August 28 at 9:30 a.m. at the library. Eighteen different grand prize baskets are up for grabs.

Learn more by visiting the Boyne Regional Library in Carman, calling 204-745-3504, emailing boynereglibrary@mymts.net or by visiting boyneregionallibrary.com.

The library also has Facebook and Instagram accounts.

*****

edistefano@postmedia.com