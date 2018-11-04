Library expansion closing in on Phase 1 goal

The renovation committee for Boyne Regional Library in Carman has been hard at work for three years raising funds to complete their vision of the expansion and renovation to the building, and the group is now closing in on their projected total needed to get shovels in the ground, hopefully, in 2019.

“Phase 1 is in the neighbourhood of $910,000 and we won’t know the exact cost until we can tender, and we’re not able to do that until we have the estimated cost raised,” said committee chair, Dale Owen. “Phase 2 is around $160K, and Phase 3 is just over $200K. We hope some of the grants and donations that we know are coming in will lift us over.”

Phase one is a 1,700 square foot addition to the Library and is the largest and most expensive portion of the project. The add-on would change where the entrance to the building is, and where the desks and stacks are. That leads into Phase 2, an accessibility ramp so all patrons can enter the library from the same entrance.

“There is a ramp out back right now, but that doesn’t allow everyone to come in the front door,” admitted Owen. “We think it’s really important for everyone in the community to come into the library the same way. We have applied for an accessibility grant to help with the cost of Phase 2, which is about $160,000.”

Phase 3 is the final renovation of the existing area set at just over $200K. That area is planned to become the children’s section of the library. Owen and the committee would like to see ground broken in 2019 but need more donations to start rolling in.

“We’ve heard from a lot of people that were planning on sending us donations, and we’d really like to hear back from those people because it will be the difference between starting in spring of 2019 or if we’ll have to put it off,” added Owen.

The group has raised over $800,000 for the project so far. Some of that money has already been spent as the architect was paid to design the project, so the group currently sits around $725,000 total in the bank for Phase 1.

“Our funds have mostly all came in through donations from people and community groups. We’ve only actually gotten a few grants,” explained Owen. “We received an FCC Grant for $25,000, a Thomas Hill Grant for $15K, and a couple of $5K grants from the Carman Area Foundation along with the Carman Collegiate Philanthropy Group, other than that, it’s been all donations and fundraising events.”

Just in the last couple of months, the group has seen strong community support including The Carman Coop’s Fuel Up Day proceeds and an incredible $1,000 donation from a couple of children who sold pumpkins. The group has also been doing a canvassing campaign for donations.

“We can’t put out tenders until we have all of the funds raised,” said Owen. “We have had some cost estimates done and we need to raise that amount because the Town of Carman owns the building and we have to go through the amount estimated first.”

The renovation committee needs to raise $195,000 to reach the cost estimate goal of $910,000 and get construction started in 2019.