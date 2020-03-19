Library closes its doors to combat COVID-19

The Town of Carman and the RM of Dufferin will be enacting a number of preventative measures aimed at helping to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to minimize its impact on the health care system and in the community and the Boyne Regional Library is no different.

The health and safety of employees and the public, as well as maintaining essential services, are our top priorities. The Boyne Regional Library will be closed to the public effective immediately.

The Book chute closed at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning and remain closed. Please keep any library materials until we re-open. Any items loaned out will be extended and all fines will be waived during the closure.

Please follow the library’s website www.boyneregionallibrary.com and follow us on Facebook for updates.

Boyne Regional Library

204-745-3504 boyneregionallibrary@outlook.com