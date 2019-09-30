Library approved for final phase of construction

The Boyne Regional Library Renovation and Expansion Committee’s vision of a fresh new look at the library in Carman is coming to life as Phase 3 has officially been approved for construction with a projected completion date of early spring.

“Everything is approved and construction is fully underway inside and outside of the building,” said committee chair, Dale Owen. “I think from beginning to end the work will take around six months, so we’d be full back in around February. We’re moving along on time and on budget so it’s a really exciting time for the library.”

Even though construction is approved and underway, the fundraising efforts of the expansion and renovation committee will continue into the winter season.

“We are still fundraising but it’s not like we can’t start until the total amount is raised,” she said. “It makes sense to do all three phases at once as one project, and I think by the time council met we had already finished phase 2, which I think was a big factor.”

The library continued to get great community support throughout the summer with volunteers canvassing for donations and a few great ideas from community members.

“We just have some smaller things on the go right now like some raffles and things like that,” she explained. “We are planning another wine tasting but probably not until the New Year. We just had our long table dinner in August which was a really great event but we need to catch our breath and start again.”

Currently, the group is working on getting as many grants as possible, but that is a lot of work according to Owen.

“We also have a local photographer donating her time through fall pictures,” said Owen. “If you get your pictures done with her she will donate a portion of the cost to the Library. Nicky Spencer has also been doing the handprints for the walls. She has called for some more so we’re going to continue with that as well.”

The Boyne Regional Library Expansion and Renovation committee will be set up at the Carman Family Resource Centre and Carman Kinettes One-Stop Shop in the Hall in Carman in November with a new way to donate.

“We’ll have a table there with something like Adopt a Book,” added Owen. “The idea is that a book would be wrapped in brown paper and there would be hints to what the book is and you take the chance on what the book is and help out the library at the same time.”

Members will continue to canvass the neighbourhood for donations as well, as Owen says people have planned to make donations and she wants them to know now is a good time to donate to the project.