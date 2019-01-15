Legion bring entertainment to Carman

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 18 Carman has a few events coming up to keep you entertained through the cold months.

The Town of Carman loves to laugh and the Legion is supplying another round as ‘Laughs at the Legion’ is proud to present Mark Walker featuring Jordan Welwood Saturday, February 2, at 8 p.m. and The Beatles versus the Rolling Stones March 2, at 8 p.m.

“We donate to local causes as most of the money we raise ends up back in the community,” said Dennis Young, the member in charge of events at the Legion. “Every month I try to have an event and instead of always music I try to bring in a couple of comics and people like to laugh and it’s an easy thing to do so we’re looking forward to this one.”

The first event features comedian Mark Walker, another comic supplied through Big Daddy Tazz – who will also be making the trip out to Carman. Walker is a comedian with an incredible ability to combine razor-sharp wit with a dazzling array of celebrity impressions. His insights into the idiosyncrasies of life combined with his impressions of everyone from Jimmy Stewart to Joe Pesci have led him to become one of Canada’s most celebrated comedians and voice impressionists.

Walker’s headlined at clubs all across Canada including Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, as well as a few places overseas including The Comedy Store in London, England.

The next event is a concert featuring a band from the Morden/Winkler area ‘Reckless Tram and Frying Pan’ Young saw a few months ago.

“They do a Beatles versus Stones concert were excited to come to Carman after I invited them,” he said. “They play Beatles and Rolling Stones’ songs. They sing the songs and it’s a really good cover band show. There’s a guy that plays a heck of a harmonica and it’s really something different.”

The best way to get tickets or more information about the shows is to head on down to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 18.