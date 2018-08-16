Learning while having fun and making some cash

Another group of young workers has been and about earning some cash this summer thanks to the Manitoba Youth Job Centre in Carman where future employees have been learning skills and traits one may need to break into the workforce once they reach the appropriate age.

“This year we’ve done a lot of things like strawberry picking, we held a yard sale where the whole town donated items and we even had a flower sale. I’ve really enjoyed my time this year,” says 14-year-old worker Stefan Girouard, who is in his second year with the program. “Last year I was contacted to do some work for the Co-Op and I actually still have the job today.”

This year, teens involved with the MYJC took part in their flower frenzy, a cookie sale, strawberry and cherry picks, a yard sale and an icy treat sale. The money raised was then split between the Odd Job Squad workers who were working the event. The more money the group made at each event, the more money they earned, which is a great motivator for the employees. The Odd Job Squad is a way for those who are a little too young to get a regular job (ages 12-16), to make some money and get experience.

“We have the Odd Job Squad, some casual job placement where we’ll send workers out to cut grass or of general labour type jobs,” said 2018 MYJC Youth Engagement Leader, Taylor Veldman. “Another big thing we do here is help with resumes, cover letters, and job interviews. We also have a first job certificate program that kids can sign up for as well. It’s a one day class that looks really good on a resume.”

The youths in contact Veldman are all very motivated, which is a great sign of a future hard-worker in the making. No, isn’t something you usually hear from the youth when a job is offered.

“I was able to help newer employees this year,” said Girouard. “When we were strawberry picking I let the new people know how things would go and what was going to happen through the summer. I got involved last year because I was interested in saving up for my first vehicle.”

”It’s not just (Girouard) taking advantage of the program as we have a few casual workers helping out on farms where get to go horseback riding once they’re done and the workers are really enjoying it,” Veldman said.

Interviewing is one of the hardest parts of getting a job for a youth worker as it’s something that is not gone over thoroughly through the schools. Students may learn how to construct a proper resume or a cover letter but sitting through an interview and answering some rather tough questions is a whole different issue.

“We go through all the things they’ll experience like coming in early, dressing nice, types of questions that will be asked and things like that,” she adds. “A lot of youth have trouble with certain questions and we want to help go over how to answer the question well to impress the interviewer.”

The end of the season is approaching for the youth workers and Girouard encourages fellow youth to get involved next year because it’s fun and rewarding.