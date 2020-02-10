Leap into Reading, Library set to reopen this week

The Carman Community Hall was packed Saturday as the Boyne Regional Library held its Leap into Reading event, a free family festival to share the love of reading together, and to add to the celebration, the Boyne Regional Library reopens Wednesday, January 12, 2019, at 8:30 a.m.

“We had 450 people stop by the hall for the for the three-hour event from 11-2 p.m. Saturday,” said Diane Cohoe, assistant Librarian at the Boyne Regional Library. “We held a silent auction and a raffle table and all the proceeds will go to the new children’s section at the library. We don’t have a total yet though. Anything made will go to the children’s section so in the end we’ll all benefit.”

To entertain the families who stopped by balloon animals, face painting, a puppet show, carnival games, storytime and a raffle table were offered to everyone in attendance. The event came to life when the library and We Care Day Care received a grant from the Winnipeg Area Foundation.

“It was the Literacy for Life grant, and we partnered with We Care Daycare so it was a no-fee event with no charge whatsoever to participate,” she said. “A Leap Year, I Love to Read month, it just fit that the title was Leap into Reading, a family literacy event to share the love of reading.

“We had over 57 volunteers involved and the prizes were all donated to us and so much work went in,” she added. “Co-op helped with the food and we had 500 hot dogs cooked and handed out to the people stopping by. There were so many people that helped us out to get this running smoothly and all the help was greatly appreciated.”

All the proceeds raised through the silent auction and raffle will go toward the new children’s section at the Boyne Regional Library. The doors of the Boyne Regional Library will be open in Carman Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m.