King takes Award of Distinction at 2019 EDAM Awards

Director of Economic Development for the Town of Carman and the RM of Dufferin, Tyler King, won the Award of Distinction at the 2019 Economic Developers Association of Manitoba Awards last week.

“It was a surprise and an honour to win the award,” said King. “It makes all the work I have done over my career worth it and gives me the drive to continue to work hard in economic development.”

King says there were plenty of amazing nominees in the category and he wants to thank them for the hard work they do along with the others in the field.

“It’s not always an easy job but the rewards are worth it,” he added. “I have to thank all my employers over the years for giving me the tools necessary to be successful.”