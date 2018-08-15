Kindness Rocks ready to spread joy in Carman

A few words of encouragement can lift someone’s spirits, brighten their day or give them a whole new perspective on life.

That’s the goal of the Kindness Rock Project, which was started by Megan Murphy in Cape Cod, Massachusetts two years ago.

Now, the project is ready to make its way through the public spaces of Carman thanks to the Riverview Legion Place ladies’ art group.

Jean Janick, who runs the art program, learned about the project through her daughter, who sent her a link about the Kindness Rocks about a month ago.

“It was kind of a neat idea, so we decided we would try it,” she said.

Murphy began writing encouraging messages on a whim, but that whim became the basis for an international movement to spread hope and encouragement to others.

Janick said her story is inspiring.

“She had a jewelry store for maybe 16 years and she decided she needed something else in her life, and she sold it, and then she didn’t know what she was going to do,” explained Janick. “So she walked on the beach trying to sort her life out. She happened to pick up a stone one day and she had a marker in her pocket and she wrote a little message on it and put it back down. A few days later, a friend called her and said, ‘Did you leave a message on a stone at beach?’ And she was embarrassed and she said no, and the friend said ‘well whoever left it, it was the encouragement that I needed.’”

So, for the past three weeks, the artists at Riverview have been painting rocks with their own encouraging messages.

The rocks communicate a number of sayings, everything from “think positive” to “labels are for jars, not people” to simply “hope.”

The practice of painting the rocks is both creative and relaxing, and the artists would like everyone who finds one to feel some of that same wellbeing.

Besides the messages, the rocks can convey a tactile comfort. Riverview artist Joyce VanKoughnet’s favourite stone fits perfectly in the palm of her hand.

“It was a rock that when I held it in my hand, it fit it so wonderfully,” she said. “I thought the message on it had to be about the rock itself, so I wrote ‘please pick me up, enjoy my shape and contours.’”

The ladies hope to start placing their artwork around the public spaces of Carman for everyone to enjoy. Watch out for rocks around the Carman Community Pathway, among other places.

“I think it helps a person have a positive outlook,” said Janick. “I guess for me, I would hope that when they find a rock they will realize that’s it’s done hopefully with encouraging words for them for the day. And that they’ll take away some message from them.”

*****

edistefano@postmedia.com